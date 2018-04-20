Njesia administrative e Dajçit ishte stacioni i radhes i fushates per parandalimin e kultivimit te bimeve narkotike, qe po zhvillojne Bashkia dhe Komisariati i Policise Shkoder. Megjithse ne kete njesi administrative nuk ka pasur probleme shqetësuese te kësaj natyre, kjo s’do te thote qe ne te mos ta kemi ne qender te vëmendjes per te parandaluar çdo tentative ne kete drejtim, tha Kryetarja e Bashkise Shkoder, Voltana Ademi:

Policia eshte e vendosur te zbuloje dhe te dergoje para organeve te drejtesise grupet kriminale qe mund te synojne te perfshijne pjestaret te komunitetit ne trafikimin e lendeve narkotike. Per kete policia do te bashkepunoje me te gjithe, duke filluar me kryepleqet dhe çdo qytetare, tha shefi i Komisariatit te Policise se Shkodres, Hamdi Shullani:

Pjestare te komunitetit, qe e moren fjalen ne kete takim, theksuan se ne Dajç ne vend te lendeve narkotike mbillen lule. Gjithesesi, kjo nuk do te thote qe te mos jemi te vemendshem per te parandaluar çdo tentative qe synon ti joshe sidomos te rinjte ne trafikun e lendeve narkotike.