Operacioni ”Qarku”/ Jepet masa e sigurise per 16 personat e ndaluar, ja çfarë u vendos nga Gjykata

𝐃𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐧 𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐭𝐦𝐞 𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐭𝐞 𝐦𝐛𝐚𝐣𝐭𝐮𝐫 𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐚 𝐠𝐣𝐲𝐪𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐯𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐧 𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐬𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐞 𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝟏𝟔 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐭 𝐞 𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐚𝐫 𝐝𝐲 𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐦𝐞 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐧𝐞 𝐁𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐧, 𝐁𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐡𝐚𝐣 𝐧𝐞 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐧 “𝐐𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐮”
𝐍𝐠𝐚 𝟏𝟔 𝐭𝐞 𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐭, 𝟑 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐞 𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐮𝐫𝐠, 𝟐 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐧𝐚 𝐧𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐭𝐞𝐩𝐢𝐞, 𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐚 𝟏𝟏 𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐮 𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐞 𝐧𝐞 𝐠𝐣𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐣𝐞 𝐭𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐫𝐞.
1-Z.Gj, 56 vjeç, banues ne Bleran, Bardhaj, Njesia Administrative Rrethina, Shkoder, arrest shtepie
2- P.Gj, 31 vjeç banues ne lagjen Bleran, fshati Bardhaj , Njesia Administrative Rethina ‚Shkoder , arrest burg
3- E.Gj, 24 vjeç banues né Bleran, Bardhaj, Njesia Administrative Rrethina, Shkoder, arrest shtepie
4- R.G, 22 vjeç, banues ne lagen Bleran, fshati Bardhai , Njesia Administrative Rethina ,Shkoder , arrest burg
5- F.G 29 vjeçe banues ne Bleran, Bardhaj, Skoder, detyrim paraqitje
6 – A.Gj 55 vjeçe banues ne Bleran, Bardhaj, Skoder, detyrim paraqitje
7- D.H, 42 vjeçe banues ne Kombinat, Tirane, arrest me burg
Te tjeret detyrim paraqitje
8- D.C 45 vjeçe banues ne Kamez,
9-D.H 34 vjeçe banues ne Mamurras,
10- F.G 52 vjeçe banues ne Kamez, Tirane,
11- H.B , 47 vjeçe banuese ne Kamez, Tirane,
12- M.H , 51 vjeçe banues ne Kombinat, Tirane,
13- E.D u 43 vjeçe banuese ne Fushe kruje,
14- B.M , 37 vjeçe banues ne fshatin Larushk, FushE-Kruje, Kruje,
15- V.H , 45 vjeçe banuese ne fshatin Nikel, Fushe Kruje,
16- F.B 53 vjeçe banues ne Kamëz,