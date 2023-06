Ambasada Amerikane vlerëson shkollat fetare në Shkodër

Shkodra Students Working Together for the Community! Students from the Haxhi Sheh Shamia Madrassa and Pjetër Mëshkalla Catholic High School in Shkoder came together as part of a special initiative supported by the U.S. Embassy and implemented by the Institute for Democracy and Mediation. Working together, the students from the two schools developed proposals to better their communities and encourage their peers to build a brighter future for Albania. Representatives from the Embassy visited Shkodra to meet with the students and hear their presentations. Congratulations to all of the students for your creativity and hard work!